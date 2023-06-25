Central American and Caribbean Games: gold for Colombia in artistic swimming

The Colombian artistic swimmer Mónica Arango was awarded this Saturday in San Salvador the gold medal in the technical only test of the Central American and Caribbean Games.

Arango, champion of Central America and the Caribbean in Mayagüez 2010 and currently the best athlete in South America in this modality, reached a score of 91,150 in artistic impression and 132,601 in execution for a total of 223,751.

The Colombian, who was part of the first duet to qualify for the Olympic Games in artistic swimming in Rio 2016 and again qualified for Tokyo 2020, thus gives her country gold in this modality 13 years later.

