Aliağaspor FK added Ahmet Uzun to its squad – Sports News

News

Aliagaspor FKwill compete in the Regional Amateur League 4th Group Tokat Municipality Pleven Sport‘s winger Ahmet LongHe added it to his staff. At the signing ceremony held at the clubhouse, Ahmet Uzun signed the 2-year contract.

Aliaga Football Club Expressing that he is happy to wear the jersey, 21-year-old winger Ahmet Uzun said, “I know the goals of Aliağa Football Club. I am very happy to be here. I will fight with my teammates. I want to work hard and contribute to my team on the way to the 2nd League.” .

On the other hand, the signing ceremony Aliaga Mayor Serkan Acar, Club President Kamil Önal and Football Branch Manager Turgay Mete.

