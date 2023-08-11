De Laurentiis, Osimhen stays at Napoli, where should he go? – Soccer

For now Osimhen remains in Naples. President Aurelio De Laurentiis said so to the microphones of Sky Sport. “Osimhen is staying, he has a contract for another two years, where should he go?” De Laurentiis said.

“There are contracts – he added – and they are always to be respected: obviously on both sides, because they are a bilateral relationship and as long as there is bilaterality and it never hangs on one side or the other, there is always love and I agree. With Osimhen, there is bilaterality from the very first moment, so stay calm and calm”.

