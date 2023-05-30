De Laurentiis: “Spalletti has asked for a sabbatical year”

Finally the announcement of the divorce between De Laurentiis and Spalletti has arrived. While Napoli awaits the last day of the championship with Sampdoria and continues to celebrate their third scudetto won early, the blue president makes public the Tuscan manager’s decision to “have a sabbatical year”. And ADL also reiterates that “staying in Naples is not an obligation but a privilege”.

“Now it is right that you continue to do what you want”

Spalletti “was a great coach”, “he’s a free man, he gave, I thank him now it is right that he continues to do what he wants“said the president of Napoli a What’s the weather like are RaiTre of the now former coach of the Neapolitans. Responding to Fabio Fazio, Aurelio de Laurentiis explained that “coaches are divided into those who want to make the transfer market and those who coach. He coaches, we we gave him extraordinary material and he made it grow“.

“I am generous, I never expect anything in return”

Spalletti, continued De Laurentiis, “is a free man, after 50 years of cinema and many exclusives when someone comes to you and says: after all, I have done my best, a cycle of my life has ended, I still have a contract with her but would rather have a gap year. What are you doing, are you opposing it? You have to be generous in life, I never expect anything in return. He gave, I thank him, now it’s only right that he continues to do what he wants to do.

Spalletti: “I won’t comment on the president’s words”

Luciano’s reply was immediate Spalletti who had postponed the farewell announcement (“Everything is clear and defined and there is only one thing to say”). “I do not comment on the president’s words. I celebrate with the people and my players: I’m still part of this partyto this joy,” said a Dazn the coach of the Napoli champion of Italy “The last championship game on Sunday? It will be a pleasure…”, added the Tuscan coach.