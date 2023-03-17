Of Sports editorial team

Gasperini’s team returns to winning ways after more than a month, and takes sixth place in the standings, three points behind fourth-placed Milan

Atalanta broke the curse, scored again after four dry matchdays, won 2-1 in the final and resumed the race for Europe. Empoli closed the first half ahead (Ebuhei after a carambola in the area) but collected the fourth defeat in a row, even if they came close to doubling on the counterattack with Caputo. In the second half, Atalanta achieved supremacy: Ruggeri’s soft cross and De Roon’s precise header, who scored after almost a year. Empoli closes and Gasperini’s team scores again with Hojlund just coming on for Zapata.

Domenico Berardi on a penalty kick – clear hand ball by Amian – gives Sassuolo three points against Spezia who fail to give continuity to the surprising victory over Inter. For Semplici’s team, the first defeat of his management, the feats of Dragowski were not enough who denied at least three goals to the hosts now only 2 lengths from seventh place thanks to the 19 points obtained in the last 8 games and 4 consecutive victories .