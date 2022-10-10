After being one step away from Benevento and Sampdoria, Daniele De Rossi has finally found a bench on which he can sit. It is that of Spal, in B, which has contracted him until 30 June 2024. To convince DDR, Joe Tacopina current president of Spal and with whom De Rossi has formed a strong bond of friendship since the days of Roma. Tacopina was in fact the Giallorossi vice-president between 2011 and 2014. De Rossi, who was part of Roberto Mancini’s blue technical staff, had been waiting for a call from a club that could allow him to wear the role of coach for a few weeks. And the call came from Ferrara: after the knockout achieved in Frosinone (with a ranking that does not reflect the ambitions of the beginning of the season) and the dismissal of Roberto Venturato, Tacopina took the accelerator and snatched the yes of the former ” future captain “. De Rossi joins the long list of World Champions who sit on a cadet bench during this championship. In addition to Grosso, Inzaghi and Cannavaro, recently at the helm of Benevento, now also the former Roma midfielder. Who in Serie B, just to close the circle of the World Champions, will also find (but on the pitch) Buffon and Fabregas.

Among the first to congratulate De Rossi for the new adventure, the former president of Rome Rosella Sensi who with a Facebook post congratulated DDR, also giving him the most sincere compliments. «You will be happy and excited. I am too as I imagine you in this new guise. But there is no role that suits you more for the character and determination you have always shown. Your coaching career begins today and I wish you all the satisfaction you deserve. And even more. Good luck Daniele “