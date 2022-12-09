Years go by, gray areas don’t. Marco Pantani died on 14 February 2004 in Rimini, while the exclusion in Madonna di Campiglio from the 1999 Giro which was dominating (stop due to hematocrit above 50%) dates back to 5 June 1999. On Wednesday the outgoing president of the Parliamentary Anti-Mafia Commission, Nicola Morra, presented the work done, in particular by the Committee coordinated by Senator Giovanni Endrizzi.