The club president explained to Globo Esporte that the choice, requested by the family, respects the will of the champion expressed in an interview in 2017. The 100-year-old mother still does not know of her son’s death

According to reports Globe SportsSantos will not retire Pelé’s number 10 shirt. As reported by the Brazilian newspaper, the club’s decision would be linked to the will of O Rei himself: in a 2017 interview on Youtube with Bolivia Zica, when asked if he would have liked to see Santos’ number 10 retired in his honor, he would have replied say no.

The reasons — It was the family who made the proposal to the club to which Pelé’s career was inseparably linked, but even before bringing the matter to the Santos Deliberative Council, it was President Andrés Rueda who confirmed his intention to respect the will expressed by O Rei. Santos had decided with an administrative deed that the number 10 shirt would not be used from January, but the deed is suspended, according to reports again Globe Sports.

Pele’s mother — Meanwhile, Pelé’s sister, Maria Lucia, explained to ESPN that O Rei’s mother, Donna Celeste, who turned 100 last November, is still unaware of the loss of her son: “She doesn’t know. his little world. Sometimes he understands, sometimes he doesn’t. She opens her eyes and I say to her: `Let’s pray for him´. He is not conscious”.

