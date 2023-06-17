Home » Death Silvio Berlusconi, the special programming of Sky
Sports

Death Silvio Berlusconi, the special programming of Sky

by admin
Death Silvio Berlusconi, the special programming of Sky

Eight scudetti and five Champions League won with Milan. Starting from 14.00 Sky Sport Calcio (channel 202) will have programming dedicated to the history of Silvio Berlusconi’s AC Milan. at 14.00, 20.00 e all’one at nightthe episode “Mister Condò-The coaches talk about each other” dedicated to Arrigo Sacchi and al Milano in 1989. In this special, from May 2019, Paolo Condò and Arrigo Sacchi retrace the winning path of the Milan of the Immortals. A long interview with the man from Fusignano, one of those who most changed the history of football. It will then be possible to retrace the history of Milan through the “History Remix” dedicated to the period of Dutchad Ancelotti and to 1989 European Cup. at 17.00 and 19.30Stories of Champions: Dynasty Maldini” while at 18.00 another unmissable sports story will be revived, “#SkyBuffaRacconta – van Basten ’88“. Finally, at 15.00,18.30 e 21.00Milan 1989: When we became kings“, which recounts the return, 30 years later, of Billy Costacurta to Barcelona, ​​where, on the night of May 24, 1989, Milan lifted the first Champions Cup of the Berlusconi era. The possibility of reliving the Berlusconi era of Milan until at 23.00 and to follow all the insights of Sky Sport 24 (channel 200), until that hour, Also in streaming.

See also  The best team of the European Cup group stage: Cristiano Ronaldo leads the Dutch team with 3 people selected

You may also like

Do you remember… Simonini’s goal that gave Piacenza...

The ATP tournament in Halle celebrates its 30th...

Where to go mountain biking in Rome: dirt...

World champion Höwedes elected Schalke honorary captain

Varnado and Magro protagonists, Pistoia clears Turin in...

Tour de Suisse: Evenepoel wins – minute’s silence...

21-8, 21-17!Chen Yufei swept South Korea’s No. 1...

Jan-Lennard Struff moves into the final in Stuttgart

Badminton-Indonesia Open: Li Shifeng advances to the semi-finals-...

Formula 1, the starting grid of the Canadian...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy