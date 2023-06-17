Death Silvio Berlusconi, the special programming of Sky

Eight scudetti and five Champions League won with Milan. Starting from 14.00 Sky Sport Calcio (channel 202) will have programming dedicated to the history of Silvio Berlusconi’s AC Milan. at 14.00, 20.00 e all’one at nightthe episode “Mister Condò-The coaches talk about each other” dedicated to Arrigo Sacchi and al Milano in 1989. In this special, from May 2019, Paolo Condò and Arrigo Sacchi retrace the winning path of the Milan of the Immortals. A long interview with the man from Fusignano, one of those who most changed the history of football. It will then be possible to retrace the history of Milan through the “History Remix” dedicated to the period of Dutchad Ancelotti and to 1989 European Cup. at 17.00 and 19.30 “Stories of Champions: Dynasty Maldini” while at 18.00 another unmissable sports story will be revived, “#SkyBuffaRacconta – van Basten ’88“. Finally, at 15.00,18.30 e 21.00 “Milan 1989: When we became kings“, which recounts the return, 30 years later, of Billy Costacurta to Barcelona, ​​where, on the night of May 24, 1989, Milan lifted the first Champions Cup of the Berlusconi era. The possibility of reliving the Berlusconi era of Milan until at 23.00 and to follow all the insights of Sky Sport 24 (channel 200), until that hour, Also in streaming.