Defeat in St. Pauli: Arminia Bielefeld slips

Arminia Bielefeld, who was relegated to the first division, slipped to relegation place 16 on the 30th matchday of the 2nd Bundesliga. East Westphalia lost 1-2 (0-0) at FC St. Pauli and had to let Hansa Rostock pass them by.

It was the third loss in a row for Arminia, who are without a win in four games. Ex-Bielefeld Marcel Hartel (53rd) and Lukas Daschner (69th) scored the goals for the superior home side. Jomaine Consbruch (73rd) scored the connection goal for Bielefeld.

Despite the victory, St. Pauli probably has nothing to do with the promotion race. With 50 points, Hamburg, who caught up with SC Paderborn on points, remain fifth in the table.

St. Pauli dominant from the start

Elias Saad (10th) had the first good chance on his debut for St. Pauli. But his header from close range went over the Bielefeld goal. The hosts got off to a much better start, Arminia had great problems freeing themselves from the grip.

In the 19th minute, Bielefeld’s defender Frederik Jäkel was able to intercept a cross pass to Hartel with a spectacular tackle, otherwise Hartel could have dusted into an empty goal. In the 35th minute, Bielefeld’s Bastian Oczipka had to clear right in front of the goal line to prevent the 0:1.

Arminia turns up too late

In the second half, the St. Paulians kept the pressure and had the better chances on their side. Attempts by Bielefeld to provide relief were often only piecemeal. The “Millerntor-Elf” clearly set the tone.

Arminia was only able to increase the pressure after the goal and also had good chances. Theo Corbeanu missed the best opportunity, who shot over the goal free-standing. St. Pauli had to tremble again, but ultimately saved the victory over time.

Bielefeld opens against Fürth

At the start of the 31st matchday, Arminia Bielefeld welcomes SpVgg Greuther Fürth (Friday, May 5th, 2023 at 6.30 p.m.). St. Pauli is required in Darmstadt the next day (8.30 p.m.).