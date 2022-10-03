BASIGLIO (Mi)

A sumptuous defensive performance allows the Expo Now Basketball Academy Vigevano to marry on the Milanotre field. It ends 59-87 (Kordis 24, Di Paolo 19, Billi 17, Valeiras Creus 15, Andrea Facchi 9, Lonati 3) and, unlike the debut match won at home with Settimo, this time the training of coach Alfonso Zanellati did not she took special breaks and gradually took her breath away from the disoriented attack at home. Almost five men in double figures also give the dimension of the concrete and usual offensive approach of the ducals who thus remain with full points and are now expected to have a double home round.

After the initial triple of Milanotre, Expo Inox gets into gear, Valeiras Creus draws from the arc and immediately produces the first break with Kordis (3-7). Coach Alfonso Zanellati’s team defends with great intensity, closing every gap in Milanotre which does not allow easy shots. In the restart, Kordis is a tornado and fixes the 5-15 with six points in a row, confusing the local defense. Inevitable time out for the hosts who produce a 5-0 return from suspension, but they do not go further also because Billi immediately puts the distance back with a triple in transition (10-18). It is in terms of reactivity that Expo Inox takes advantages and still stretches with its two foreigners (10-24). Milanotre scores a 4-0 at the end of the period, punishing the ducal forcing, then gets into the zone after returning from the first stop. For a while Expo Inox attacks him with patience and climbs 16-32 with Valeiras Creus, then coach Zanellati takes time when his team fogs up (22-32). From the corner from three Di Paolo strikes for the first time (22-37), Lonati breaks the defense and scores the 25-41 with an obvious foul that was immediately not recognized and turned into a technician on his protests, then again Di Paolo makes an encore from three from the corner and the long break the Expo Inox is ahead 31-45. Billi is the driver of the third excellent ducal period, with two triples and a three-point game that open the break up to 40-61. Professor Kordis teaches pivot foot lessons and other fundamentals,

Di Paolo puts two other tracers in a row and is the maximum advantage at 42-67 less than three minutes from the last stop which reaches 44-67. The final period has little history and is only a sequence of maximum progressive advantages of Expo Inox almost all signed by the triple di Paolo up to 52-81 after which the Zanellati gang manages the final. –

Fabio Babetto