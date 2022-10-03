photo film

Record weekend in the city: 240 thousand people and sold out in the various events between Saturday and Sunday. Record numbers certified by license plate readers installed at city entrances and parking monitoring are clear with a positive balance of cars entering the city yesterday equal to 70,000 vehicles (30,000 exiting and 100,000 entering) and 150,000 people (90,000 on Saturday ). A success, between Tiramisù Day, Fiera4 passi, Autumn in Borgo and the party of associations on the walls as well as the initiatives organized by Aci Treviso. A Sunday that ended with the election of the first Miss Tiramisù at the “Tiramisù Day Treviso”, the event organized by the “Tiramisù di Treviso” association. At the end of an afternoon that began with the grand final of non-professional chefs in the Chamber of Commerce and continued with a costume re-enactment of the fourteenth century, to underline the intimate link between tiramisu and the Treviso woman, between historical reinterpretation and flashes of legend related to dessert spooning led to the coronation of Ginevra Modesto, “The most beautiful of Treviso” (an 18-year-old linguistic student). Special mention for Anna Lorenzetto (“Miss Dolcezza”, 18 year old student and bartender) and for the very young Lucrezia Gigliodoro, just 14 years old (“Miss Tiramisù Day Treviso”). Nine girls competing, parading in evening dresses and costumes on the catwalk: elegance, physicality and style are the characteristics that have rewarded the misses, who will now have the opportunity to access the next edition of Miss Red Carpet with a finale at the Lido.

