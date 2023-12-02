defined groups and tournament format

The draw for Euro 2024 took place on Saturday, December 2 in Hamburg, and the groups have been defined. A total of 21 countries have already secured their place in the tournament, which will be held from June 14 to July 14, 2024. The host country Germany, a three-time winner of the tournament, is among the teams that have qualified.

The groups for Euro 2024 are as follows:

Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

Group D: (Poland, Wales, Finland or Estonia), Netherlands, Austria, France

Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, (Israel, Bosnia, and Herzegovina, Ukraine, or Iceland)

Group F: Turkey, (Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan, or Luxembourg), Portugal, Czech Republic

It is important to note that the first two teams from each group, along with the three best third-placed teams, will advance to the round of 16. The final will be held at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Sunday, July 14, 2014.

