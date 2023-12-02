New protocol at the National University of Rosario allows students to request suspension of exams due to mistreatment by teachers

The Board of Directors of the Faculty of Medical Sciences of the National University of Rosario (UNR) has approved a “pilot test” for a new protocol that allows students to request the interruption of an exam if they feel “mistreated” by the teacher. This initiative is part of the “Fairer Tables” project, which is promoted by the Group to Fight for Student Rights (ALDE) at the university.

The protocol has been in effect since the beginning of November and is aimed at improving the forms of evaluation for students. It allows students to request the suspension of an exam if they are mistreated or if the exam includes content that is not included in the study program or if there is a lack of respect from the teachers.

The new protocol is intended to leave a record of teachers who carry out practices that harm students. If a student needs to request the interruption of an exam, they must first notify the teacher on duty and then fill out a form available at the Secretariat for each year.

The measure has not been well-received by all, and some teachers have expressed discomfort with the new protocol, feeling that they are being watched and criticized. As a result, students from the Impulso group have requested an extraordinary meeting and presented a motion for reconsideration to evaluate the possible cancellation of the new initiative.

Despite the debate and discomfort, the new protocol for interrupting exams in case of teacher abuse remains in force at the Faculty of Medical Sciences of the National University of Rosario. Its effectiveness and impact will be evaluated once the pilot test phase is completed.