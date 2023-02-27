Hualong.com-New Chongqing Client News (Qi Che) On February 26, the NBA 3X finals came to an end at Guangzhou Tianhe Sports Center. Guangdong Chimelong won the NBA 3X championship with its excellent results. As the official marketing partner of the NBA in China, Xpeng Motors presented the right to use the flagship model for one year to crown the championship team with glory. A group of basketball experts were also invited to form the “Xiaopeng Love Experience Group” to have a wonderful duel with the Liping County team, the “Village BA” champion of Qiandongnan Prefecture, in the finals. Yang Xiaogang, vice president of the NBA Global Partnership Department, said, “Thanks to Xiaopeng Motors for supporting the NBA3X Finals and witnessing the birth of the championship together with the NBA. I hope that Xiaopeng Motors can continue to support basketball fans and keep moving forward on the road of love and exploration.”

Xpeng Motors assisted the NBA 3X Finals.Photo courtesy of Xiaopeng Motors Hualong.com

At the scene, the Xpeng Motors booth was full of technology and energy, and basketball experts Cao Yan, Cao Fang, Gu Yuezhuo, Ai Lin, Shi Yitong and Little Sun formed the “Xpeng Love Experience Group” and appeared at the booth Interact with your audience. The Xpeng Motors booth has become a popular check-in place for the NBA 3X Finals.

Xpeng Motors booth.Photo courtesy of Xiaopeng Motors Hualong.com

As the official marketing partner of the NBA in China, Xpeng Motors supports many basketball fans with actions: This time, in cooperation with the Culture, Sports, Radio, Television and Tourism Bureau of Liping County, Guizhou Province, 100 Xpeng Motors×NBA joint basketballs were sent out, and the “1000 Basketball Charity” was launched. Plan” first stop. In the future, Xiaopeng Motors will send Xiaopeng Motors×NBA co-branded basketballs to more teenagers who love basketball to convey the power of love.

Xiaopeng Motors is firmly moving forward and constantly exploring in the “no man’s land” of smart car development. Over the past 8 years, Xiaopeng Motors has developed a full-stack of intelligence and has successively brought four intelligent products different from traditional manufacturing, namely Xiaopeng G3i, Xiaopeng P7, Xiaopeng P5 and Xiaopeng G9, which have won the favor of a large number of users . Persevering craftsman spirit, and continuous innovation of technology and products make Xpeng Motors the focus in the field of smart cars.

In the future, Xiaopeng Motors will still embrace love, try bravely, continue to make breakthroughs, explore higher-level technological applications in the field of travel, and create a more convenient and pleasant travel life for human beings.