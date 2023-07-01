Home » Dennis Schroder to the Raptors with a two-year 26 million
Sports

Dennis Schroder to the Raptors with a two-year 26 million

by admin
Dennis Schroder to the Raptors with a two-year 26 million

The Toronto Raptors run for cover by replacing the departing Fred VanVleet with Dennis Schroder, arriving from the Lakers with a two-year contract worth around 26 million.

The German point guard leaves the Lakers again to accept the Canadian team’s mid-level exception.

Schroder comes from a year with over 12 points and 4 assists per game.

See also  Football aid Xinjiang: support the football dream of "Little Barang"

You may also like

All-Ireland quarter-finals: I didn’t expect Derry’s rise to...

The footballers of Panama advanced to the quarterfinals...

Pumas de la UNAM Secure a Dramatic Victory...

Stand and stream from the sprint shootout from...

The masked hero stays in Vegas. Hill signed...

Ryan Mallett dead, shock in the NFL: the...

The Rise of the Saudi League: Real Madrid...

the course of the first stage

América Suffers Defeat to Bravos de Juárez in...

Mapei special partner – Sport Marketing News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy