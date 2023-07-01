Dennis Schroder to the Raptors with a two-year 26 million

The Toronto Raptors run for cover by replacing the departing Fred VanVleet with Dennis Schroder, arriving from the Lakers with a two-year contract worth around 26 million.

The German point guard leaves the Lakers again to accept the Canadian team’s mid-level exception.

Schroder comes from a year with over 12 points and 4 assists per game.

Free agent G Dennis Schroder has agreed to a two-year, $26M deal with the Toronto Raptors, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

