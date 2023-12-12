Departure from Beaver Creek will take place in Wengen

The Swiss ski resort of Wengen is hosting another World Cup race. As the organizers announced on Tuesday, the men’s downhill run, which was canceled in Beaver Creek at the beginning of December, will be rescheduled on January 11th on the Lauberhorn route.

This means that four races will take place in Wengen. After the additional downhill run, a Super-G (12.1.), the traditional Lauberhorn downhill run (13.1.) and a slalom (14.1.) are on the program.

So far this winter, all men’s downhill runs have been canceled due to weather reasons. On Thursday, an additional race in Val Gardena will make up for a race that was canceled on the Matterhorn.

Share this: Facebook

X

