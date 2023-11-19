Deportivo Cali Suffers 3-0 Loss to Junior in Barranquilla: Minute-by-Minute Match Recap

Deportivo Cali Suffers 3-0 Defeat Against Junior in Barranquilla

On Saturday night, Deportivo Cali experienced a disappointing 3-0 loss as they played against Junior in Barranquilla. The match was part of the second date of Group A of the semi-final home runs of the League.

The Azucareros have been unable to secure any victories in this final stage of the tournament and with only one point, their prospects for the future look bleak.

The match kicked off at 7:30 pm at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla. The game wrapped up at 9:27 pm, with Junior claiming a 3-0 victory over Deportivo Cali. The first goal of the game was scored by Junior through a corner kick by Didier Moreno at minute 23.

Deportivo Cali was left with one less player on the field at minute 28, as Luis ‘Chino’ Sandoval was expelled for hitting an opponent in the face. The VAR had to intervene in this decision.

Despite their efforts, Deportivo Cali failed to find the back of the net. The game ended with Junior emerging as the clear victor with an overall 3-0 scoreline.

With this defeat, Deportivo Cali faces a challenging path ahead as they navigate the remainder of the tournament. Meanwhile, Junior solidifies their position with a powerful win, showcasing their strength in the competition.

The image of the match, taken by Colprensa photographer Jairo Kassiani, captures the intensity of the game, which saw Junior emerge as the dominant force against Deportivo Cali in their second date of the semi-final quadrangular of Group A.