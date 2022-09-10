The coach: “There is still a lot of work to do to see the real Vigevano” Al PalaBasletta (duo ball tomorrow at 20.30) first round of Supercoppa

After winning the trophy of the ninth edition of the Day of Pride the players of Elachem Vigevano on Wednesday evening faced Fiorenzuola in a friendly match, against which they were unable to follow up the positive result obtained against Brianza Basket. If in the second friendly of the season Elachem was able to impose itself on the opponents from the first minutes, there was some more problem with Fiorenzuola. Even with a first period played essentially equal, the visiting team managed to impose itself on the yellow and blue from the first minutes of the game, essentially remaining in front for the whole time. The ducals knew we were dealing with a quality and well-organized formation.

Coach Piazza in presenting tomorrow’s match against Riso Scotti Pavia for the super cup, starts from the good performance against the Brianza: “In the second friendly of the season we saw improvements in the executions in attack in an attempt to find the most effective solution, wanting and managing to carry out extra passes. Surely the number of turnovers not forced by the defense is still too high, but it is a situation to be ascribed to low knowledge, especially in new players ».

The other goal that the friendlies have had at this stage of the season was to provide as much time as possible for all players. «We still tried to distribute the minutes in a calibrated way to the 9 players in the rotation, giving minutes to the 4 aggregates as well. – said coach Paolo Piazza – We also tried to put into practice the first defensive rules that we had included in the second week of training, but certainly there is a lot to work and improve from today at the beginning of the championship ». At the moment, the results are not so much important as the progress the team is making from an athletic and game point of view.

From tomorrow evening, however, he will no longer joke because the Vigevano Basketball will be playing its first official match which will be the derby against Pavia at 20.30 at the Palabasletta, which is valid for the first round of the Super Cup. This is one of the stages of approach to the start of the Serie B championship, which saw Elachem touch the promotion last season, escaped only at the last in game 5 of the playoff final, when the yellow and blue lost in the final with Cividale, considered by all to be a real battleship.

Meanwhile, the fans are also preparing for the next season, given that until Saturday every evening from 6 to 8 pm it will be possible to go to the venue to collect the season tickets for those who have booked them. –

andrea ballone