Home Sports Derthona, the lack of goals does not worry Mr. Fossati
Sports

Derthona, the lack of goals does not worry Mr. Fossati

by admin
Derthona, the lack of goals does not worry Mr. Fossati

Stefano Brocchetti

08 August 2022

TORTONA

Missing the goal at Derthona of the first two outings of the season, but the defense holds and on the offensive front there was no lack of opportunities. The 0-0 with which the test on the Bergamo field of Ponte San Pietro ended (after the joint one with the Sampdoria Primavera, three half-hour times each, finished 3-0 for the Ligurians who passed in the final) provides the coach Fabio Fossati a series of partly encouraging feedback, partly highlighting what to improve.

First of all, it should be remembered that 4 players were spared for injuries, of which two in attack, Gomez and the young D’Arcangelo, in addition to the defender Soplantai and Procopio outside, while the other attacker Coccolo entered only in the second half; Finally Todisco and Saccà are short of preparation. “Net of these problems, which are normal in this phase and which in any case affect the training work, I had good answers – observes Fossati – The race was of a level, the Ponte had practically all the owners, a team that did well in the last series D. We have only deployed three elements of the past year and we are learning a new module, so difficulties can arise immediately. Instead the performance was convincing, the defensive resistance excellent against good strikers, we did not score but produced a few chances. We still have to work a lot, both on the physical part and on the automatisms, but we are only at the beginning ». Fossati tried two possible variants of the form with a three-man defense: 3-4-3 with the Samp baby, 3-5-2 with the Bergamo players. “We will focus more on the 5-man midfield”. Upcoming tests, Wednesday at 17.30 in Acqui, Saturday in Cairo Montenotte. –

See also  F1 calendar, 2022 is outlined: the Jeddah and Miami GPs in March and early May

Unlimited access to all site content

1 € / month for 3 months, then 2.99 € per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

Wenshan player Song Guoyi won the first gold...

Third pole, Renzi and Calenda betrothed. The leader?...

Let more people enter the basketball court –...

Kanchelskis: “Kokorin? He asks for too much money...

Vieira’s debut is here!Arsenal’s three generals recover from...

Wenshan girl Liang Zhenglan won the National Mountain...

Calenda-Renzi: premises for the ‘Third Pole’. But there...

Weijia League: Chengdu still leads Li Weiqing’s six-game...

Champions League preliminaries: results and qualify for the...

Three crowns in one day, Chinese tennis has...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy