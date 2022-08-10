TORTONA

Missing the goal at Derthona of the first two outings of the season, but the defense holds and on the offensive front there was no lack of opportunities. The 0-0 with which the test on the Bergamo field of Ponte San Pietro ended (after the joint one with the Sampdoria Primavera, three half-hour times each, finished 3-0 for the Ligurians who passed in the final) provides the coach Fabio Fossati a series of partly encouraging feedback, partly highlighting what to improve.

First of all, it should be remembered that 4 players were spared for injuries, of which two in attack, Gomez and the young D’Arcangelo, in addition to the defender Soplantai and Procopio outside, while the other attacker Coccolo entered only in the second half; Finally Todisco and Saccà are short of preparation. “Net of these problems, which are normal in this phase and which in any case affect the training work, I had good answers – observes Fossati – The race was of a level, the Ponte had practically all the owners, a team that did well in the last series D. We have only deployed three elements of the past year and we are learning a new module, so difficulties can arise immediately. Instead the performance was convincing, the defensive resistance excellent against good strikers, we did not score but produced a few chances. We still have to work a lot, both on the physical part and on the automatisms, but we are only at the beginning ». Fossati tried two possible variants of the form with a three-man defense: 3-4-3 with the Samp baby, 3-5-2 with the Bergamo players. “We will focus more on the 5-man midfield”. Upcoming tests, Wednesday at 17.30 in Acqui, Saturday in Cairo Montenotte. –