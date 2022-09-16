Home Sports Deschamps: ‘Pogba at the World Cup? In Qatar only if at the top ‘
Deschamps: ‘Pogba at the World Cup? In Qatar only if at the top ‘

The French coach: “Paul is solid, focused on recovery. But we don’t need him if he’s not fit, he himself wouldn’t want him … “

Pogba in Qatar? Only if it is in top form. This was stated by Didier Deschamps, who in making the calls for the Nations League already studies the plank for the World Cup and examines the case of the Juve midfielder, who had an operation last week on his left knee and with an estimated recovery time of eight weeks before returning to train. “He will not come with us just because he is a group. If he hasn’t played before and isn’t in top form, it’s useless, he wouldn’t want it himself, ”said the French coach.

when he returns

Pogba’s recovery is also close to Juve’s heart, Allegri has said several times that he expects to have him in full shape for January. Deschamps was also asked questions about the alleged extortion case against Paul which also involved his brother Mathias, but the coach glissed: “I won’t enter these stories, it’s his private sphere and justice will do his job. . But Paul is solid, with character and is focused on recovering from injury. Since I have been coaching, I have never called up a player if he has not fully recovered from injuries ”. And when a reporter asked him about Giroud the answer was: “You will have the answer in two months”.

September 16, 2022

