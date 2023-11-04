Detroit Tigers Decline $30 Million Option for Miguel Cabrera as Retirement Looms

Detroit Tigers Decline $30 Million Option for Miguel Cabrera, Leading to Retirement Talks

November 3, 2023 at 10:10 pm ET | Reading time: 2 minutes

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers have made a significant decision regarding the future of star player Miguel Cabrera. On Friday, the team announced that they will not be exercising their $30 million option to extend Cabrera’s contract, leaving the Venezuelan slugger on the brink of retirement.

By turning down the option, the Tigers will instead pay a $8 million buyout clause, effectively concluding Cabrera’s 10-year, $292 million deal. As part of the agreement, half of the termination clause payment will be deferred without interest.

Cabrera, a twelve-time All-Star selection and four-time batting champion, has enjoyed an illustrious career in the Major Leagues. He has been named the American League’s Most Valuable Player on two occasions and made history in 2012 by becoming the first player since Carl Yastrzemski in 1967 to win the triple batting crown.

The 40-year-old slugger has played a total of 21 seasons, spending five years with the Miami Marlins before concluding his career with the Tigers. Throughout his career, Cabrera has amassed impressive statistics, including a .306 batting average, 511 home runs, and 1,881 RBIs.

In his final season, primarily serving as a designated hitter, Cabrera posted a .257 batting average, along with four home runs and 34 RBIs.

The decision by the Tigers marks a pivotal moment for both the franchise and Cabrera himself. With retirement now looming, the future Hall of Famer will have to consider his options as he contemplates his next steps. Many fans and analysts speculate that a retirement announcement could be forthcoming.

Cabrera’s impact on the game cannot be overstated, and his presence in the league will undoubtedly be missed. As one of the most accomplished hitters of his generation, Cabrera leaves behind a lasting legacy that will not soon be forgotten.

As the Tigers look towards the future, they will now have to navigate a new path without their star player. It remains to be seen how the team will fill the void left by Cabrera’s departure and whether they will pursue other avenues to strengthen their roster.

For now, baseball fans around the world eagerly await the next chapter in Miguel Cabrera’s story as he weighs retirement and reflects on his remarkable career.

Share this: Facebook

X

