Detroit Tigers Place Javy Báez on Bereavement List, Promote Isán Díaz as Replacement

DETROIT TIGERS PLACE JAVY BÁEZ ON BEREAVEMENT LIST AFTER GRANDFATHER’S PASSING

In a recent announcement made via Twitter, the Detroit Tigers organization revealed changes in its roster involving star player Javy Báez. The Puerto Rican infielder has been absent from the team’s starting lineup since last Saturday due to discomfort in his right knee, which he experienced after sprinting to first base during a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Regrettably, the Tigers decided to place Báez on the bereavement list as he will be traveling to Puerto Rico to attend his grandfather’s funeral. Manager AJ Hinch expressed his condolences and informed the media that Báez will be away from the team for several days. Hinch hopes that the time off will provide some relief for Báez and allow him to recover quickly.

To fill the void left by Báez’s absence, the Tigers have promoted Puerto Rican infielder Isán Díaz from their Triple-A branch in Toledo. Díaz was acquired by the Tigers from the San Francisco Giants waiver list on August 7. During his stint with the Giants, Díaz appeared in six games, recording one hit, one RBI, and seven strikeouts.

Unfortunately, the current season has not been the best for Javy Báez statistically. His batting average of .221 is the third-worst of his 10-year career. Additionally, after playing 109 regular season games, he has accumulated only 92 hits, which is his fourth-lowest figure to date.

With nearly two months remaining in the regular season, Báez’s offensive performance stands at .221/.262/.582, including 12 doubles, four triples, and seven home runs. He has also scored 50 runs and driven in the same amount, according to MLB.com statistics.

The official tweet from the Tigers’ PR account confirmed the roster moves, with Báez placed on the bereavement list and Diaz being recalled from Triple-A Toledo. Diaz will wear jersey number 40.

As the Tigers bid farewell to a key player temporarily, they will rely on Isán Díaz to fill the void and contribute to the team’s success on the field. The organization and fans alike send their condolences to Javy Báez during this difficult time.

