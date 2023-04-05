Home Sports DFB Cup, quarter-finals: Bayern vs. Freiburg live in the first, a lot of money for clubs
Sports

by admin
Status: 03.04.2023 11:40 a.m

Das Erste and sportschau.de will broadcast the DFB Cup quarter-finals between Bayern Munich and SC Freiburg on Tuesday. The semi-finalists can look forward to a record amount from marketing.

The duel in the DFB Cup between the German record champions Bayern Munich and SC Freiburg will take place on Tuesday, April 4th at 8:45 p.m. The broadcast in the first and on sportschau.de begins at 8:15 p.m.

  • Quarterfinals
  • Everything about the DFB Cup
So far there has only been one encounter between the two teams in the cup competition. However, this encounter in March 2005 was rather one-sided. Munich also won 7-0 in the quarter-finals in Freiburg 18 years ago.

Leizpig versus Dortmund on Wednesday on ZDF

The show will be moderated on April 4 by Alexander Bommes. Reporter is Gerd Gottlob.

The other free TV encounters are the duel between Eintracht Frankfurt and Union Berlin (2-0) and the game between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund on April 5 at 8:45 p.m. This game will be broadcast live on ZDF.

All four games in the audio live report

As usual, the sports show will show all game summaries on TV as well as on sportschau.de, the ARD media center and YouTube. There is also a live audio report for each game on sportschau.de, the Sportschau app and in the ARD audio library.

Matches Quarterfinals
Heim Gast Datum time

Eintracht Frankfurt

Union Berlin

04.04.

6 p.m

Bayern Munich

SC Freiburg

04.04.

8:45 p.m

1. FC Nürnberg

VfB Stuttgart

05.04.

6 p.m

RB Leipzig

Borussia Dortmund

05.04.

8:45 p.m

The other appointments

  • Semifinals: 2nd/3rd May 2023
  • Final in Berlin: June 3, 2023

DFB Cup: More money than ever before

According to the DFB, higher bonuses than ever before will be distributed to the clubs in the DFB Cup this season. The four clubs that make it to the semi-finals this week will receive around 3.35 million euros.

According to the DFB, the following amounts can be won per round, subject to unexpected changes:

Awards DFB Cup
round Bonus per club

1st main round

209.247

2nd main round

418.494

round of 16

836.988

Quarterfinals

1.673.975

semifinals

3.347.950

loser final

2.880.000

winner final

4.320.000

