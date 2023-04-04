Status: 4/4/2023 2:06 p.m

On Tuesday (April 4th, 2023) and Wednesday it will be decided who will be in the semi-finals of the DFB Cup this year. It is already clear who will play a decisive role in the draw: Alfred Gislason.

As the DFB announced a few hours before the first quarter-finals between Eintracht Frankfurt and Union Berlin (6 p.m.), the national handball coach will determine the pairings on Sunday (April 9, 2023) alongside draw manager Thomas Hitzlsperger (DFB ambassador for diversity). The draw will be made live from 7 p.m. in the sports show. Alexander Bommes moderates the program from the German Football Museum in Dortmund.

The sports show on Sunday from 7 p.m. with the highlights of the 27th matchday in the 2nd Bundesliga and the draw for the semi-finals in the DFB Cup.

Rose is looking forward to BVB

In the quarter-finals, BVB will face off against ex-coach Marco Rose, who took over as coach at RB Leipzig in the first half of the season and brought the club back among the top clubs. A month ago, Rose met his former club for the first time, which won 2-1 in the Bundesliga. Dortmund (2021) and RB (2022) are also the last title holders in this competition.

Two more top duels, outsiders meet

Record cup winners Munich also got a difficult draw, but have the advantage of meeting SC Freiburg at their own stadium. Christian Streich’s team lost in the final in Leipzig last season (4-2) and now has to clear what is probably the biggest hurdle on the way to Berlin.

Another Bundesliga duel takes place between Frankfurt and Union. “ We would have liked to have had a home game. But we take it that way. A quarterfinal is there to be won “Said Union defender Timo Baumgartl.

The games at a glance home team away team RB Leipzig Borussia Dortmund 1. FC Nürnberg VfB Stuttgart Eintracht Frankfurt Union Berlin Bayern Munich SC Freiburg

The two remaining underdogs 1. FC Nürnberg (the only second division team) and VfB Stuttgart (currently bottom of the table in the Bundesliga) are contesting the fourth quarterfinals. “ It’s been a long time since there weren’t ideal opponents in the quarterfinals “said VfB sports director Fabian Wohlgemuth: “ Nuremberg didn’t fight their way so far in this competition to leave the field unopposed to us. “

Final in Berlin in June

The other dates after the quarterfinals:

Semifinals: 2nd/3rd May 2023

Final in Berlin: June 3, 2023

DFB Cup: More money than ever before

According to the DFB, higher bonuses than ever before are distributed to the clubs in the DFB Cup during the season. According to the DFB, the following amounts can be won per round, subject to unexpected changes: