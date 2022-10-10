PORDENONE. Excellent performance, seasoned with three points: Pordenone is back. And Mauro Lovisa, president of the neroverde club, revealed his satisfaction. «Success obtained after a careful performance, daughter of a square team: let’s continue like this – said the top manager -. Apart from the first quarter of an hour, where Arzignano did better, I can say that after that there was no match. We could have closed it earlier, because their goalkeeper made some important saves. Now we hope to recover some elements, we need them ».

The neroverde team has conceded only two goals: no one in the category has yet proved so solid. And Festa’s clean sheets have risen to 5. “Those who collect a few goals go far,” Lovisa points out.

The lizard technician Mimmo Di Carlo is also very satisfied. “In addition to the first place, I was satisfied with the performance and attitude of the team – said the coach -. We have also dispelled the Teghil taboo, I’m glad. We dedicate this success to the fans, to the people who care about Pordenone ».

So then on his team: «There is room for improvement, we can do more. In the meantime, it was important to have given something more than the last few outings: I had seen the team growing in the last few days, I was expecting it ».

Closing with one of the day’s scorers, Matteo Bruscagin. «I am very happy with the goal. I arrived two weeks ago, but the group welcomed me very well and I immediately joined. We had a good approach. We could have closed the race earlier, but that’s okay. From now on, continuity will be important ».