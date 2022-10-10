Home News Civil protection, 44 new volunteers trained
Civil protection, 44 new volunteers trained

Civil protection, 44 new volunteers trained

44 new civil protection volunteers have completed the basic training course in La Cal di Limana. In the operational base of the Province of Belluno, the 44 new volunteers tested the theoretical notions learned along the way, according to some scenarios that they could find in the actual activity. They tried their hand at assembling tents, tracing a field for setting up a tent city, using generators and light towers, using radios and hydrogeological emergency equipment (pumps and sandbags). ). Finally, they experimented on the field the correct use of PPE and the typical secretarial activities of the Civil Protection. Then, at the end of the day, they took a written test to verify the knowledge acquired in the field.

The course lasted 44 hours (including the 16 hours of the safety course), according to the program provided for by Dgr 1389/2017. The newly registered volunteers of the territorial associations participated: Ana Belluno, Belluno Municipal Group, Aib Soverzene, Ari Belluno, Radio Club Nore, Aib Sospirolo, Radio Club Cime Bianche Agordo, Avac Santa Giustina, Ana Feltre, Volontari Alano di Piave and Volontari Quero .

“I thank all the new volunteers and teachers, who for the occasion were the volunteers of the local associations: they made their time available to prepare to lend a hand in times of need and will continue to lend their skills”, comments the provincial councilor delegated to civil protection, Mattia Gosetti. “They are a fundamental component of our local communities not only on emergency occasions, which unfortunately we have had to experience, but also in the daily life of our countries”.

