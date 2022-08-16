It was the most anticipated and did not disappoint. Angel Di Maria immediately signed up to his Juventus adventure, breaking the deadlock at the Allianz Stadium against Sassuolo. The Argentine attacking midfielder, making his Juventus debut in an official match, thus enriches the long gallery of Juventus scoring on their debut. The last ones had been, in tandem, Zakaria and Vlahovic, reinforcements of the winter transfer market and immediately entered the match report, in the inaugural 2-0 against Verona last February. The sore point for Di Maria came shortly after the hour of play, when he accused a problem with his left adductor asking Allegri to change. The Juventus fans are already holding their breath.