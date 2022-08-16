Fideo immediately signs a goal with the Juve shirt. In February, Vlahovic and Zakaria also did it. Then the Argentine is forced to leave for a physical problem
It was the most anticipated and did not disappoint. Angel Di Maria immediately signed up to his Juventus adventure, breaking the deadlock at the Allianz Stadium against Sassuolo. The Argentine attacking midfielder, making his Juventus debut in an official match, thus enriches the long gallery of Juventus scoring on their debut. The last ones had been, in tandem, Zakaria and Vlahovic, reinforcements of the winter transfer market and immediately entered the match report, in the inaugural 2-0 against Verona last February. The sore point for Di Maria came shortly after the hour of play, when he accused a problem with his left adductor asking Allegri to change. The Juventus fans are already holding their breath.
The other goals at the debut
—
Several protagonists of the cycle of nine league titles in a row also scored on their debut with Juve: from Vidal to Tevez, from Dybala to Mandzukic, from Higuain to Pjanic. Going backwards, we can find Ibrahimovic in 2004, Inzaghi in 1997, Vieri in 1996, Roberto Baggio in 1990: a sad debut for Divin Codino, in the Italian Super Cup dominated by Napoli 5-1, but the goal of the flag was his. . Further back in time, also Charles and Sivori, stars of Juve between the fifties and sixties, scored in their first match in black and white: on 8 September 1957, in the 3-2 against Verona on the first day of the championship.
August 15, 2022 (change August 15, 2022 | 22:50)
© breaking latest news