Did any of the Spartans steam like Grealish? Maybe we had some Jack, the captain scowls

“Maybe we had some Jack, but luckily no one had time to take him on social networks,” laughs Letenské captain Ladislav Krejčí Jr. Greece.

“We have other experiences and memories. It showed what a bunch we are. A reflection of what it looked like in Sparta. I’m glad how many of us gathered. If we had won the title earlier, there would have been more of us, but someone already had their plans, which were difficult to change,” describes Krejčí, noting that the celebrations on the island of Mykonos were a joint idea.

Of course, some footage or photos appeared on social networks, a public performance similar to the one seen since Saturday by the often-stumbling Jack Grealish either did not take place or was kept secret.

But every party comes to an end, and Grealish also reported to the English national team’s representative meeting on Wednesday. Also for Krejčí et al. it was not easy to return to the track of a professional footballer. “We are professionals. We all made it, we celebrated,” the captain of Sparta grins.

The extension of the Fortuna league ended on May 27, the representative meeting before the EURO 2024 qualification match started on June 12. “No, only after the meeting,” Krejčí answers briefly when asked if he had time to rest at least a little.

After Saturday's duel in the Faroe Islands, the national team still awaits a friendly match in Montenegro on June 20 and the subsequent transfer home. There won't be much, if any, time left until the start of summer training for the elite clubs.