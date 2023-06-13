Discover the most characteristic features of this popular breed

A highly intelligent and active breed

We tell you everything you need to know about the beagle

In recent years the beagle has become a very popular dog breedTheir adorable appearance makes them one of the favorites for families who decide to adopt them because they also have a very constant and calm temperament. They are very sociable with people outside the family environment and with other dog breeds, so they don’t usually cause any problems.

adopting a dog is an important decision in family life but also in that of the dog itself, because the changes it will experience will be substantial, which is why it is important that the temperaments of the owners and their dog are compatible. the happiness of the dog it will depend relationships established at home.

Despite the kindness that characterizes beagles, there are some traits in your temperament that are more unknown to people who do not live with them and that can surprise. We tell you what are the characteristics of a beagle that you need to know:

They are always alert

They are not watchdogs but they will bark if they detect any kind of danger. if found in alarm situation it will bark and howlfor example if he sees strangers hanging around the house, but his mild temperament will nullify almost any possibility of attack.

How to know if a beagle is a breed | Sport

they are very smart

From puppies they are very intelligent because they have been bred to capture scents and not release them., so they know how to follow tracks. That intelligence makes it easy for them to be obedient but they can also be difficult to train because they are so stubborn.

Your hypersensitive sense of smell it will make them quickly distracted and their curiosity will lead them to track it down leaving everything they are doing. It is essential that you capture your beagle’s attention during training to prevent them from being distracted.

sociable

El beagle socializes easily with other dog breedsThey love to be part of a canine pack, but are reluctant to be in the company of other animals. They just want to share time and space with humans and dogs.

How to know if a beagle is a breed: physical characteristics and character | Sport

Gets along well with the little ones in the house

One of the main reasons the beagle is so popular with families is because of its good relationship with children. They are able to establish a good bond with them because it is a dog that loves to play and becomes the perfect companion for a child.

Furthermore, it is a very resistant little furry. The softness of its fur contrasts with the robustness of its body, which allows it to have a physique suitable for playing with small and large children.

They don’t like to be alone

Es a family dogIf they are alone for a long time, they have a hard time, it is a breed that likes to have company at all times, so it suffers if it is left alone for a long time. They do not tolerate loneliness well and get bored quickly. work with him so that gradually adjust to being alone when you have to leave home.

if you were wondering what is the temperament of the beagleHere are the traits you should keep in mind. Remember that the breed should only be one more element when adopting a dog, but without great importance. Try to spend time with your pet and create a healthy bond for a happy coexistence.