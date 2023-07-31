Home » Disqualification of the Ukrainian woman? The Czech holder of fair play awards would proceed differently
Disqualification of the Ukrainian woman? The Czech holder of fair play awards would proceed differently

Disqualification of the Ukrainian woman? The Czech holder of fair play awards would proceed differently

During the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Jiří Beran became a symbol of sports fair play when he had a hit that the referees mistakenly attributed to him canceled. However, in recent days during the World Championships in Milan, fencing has somewhat spoiled the image of the musketeer sport due to the events surrounding the controversial disqualification of the Ukrainian Olga Charlanová, who refused to shake hands with her Russian opponent after the victory.

