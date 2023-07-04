Django Cafe Racer: A Bold Fusion of Retro Scooter Design and Café Racer Style

Peugeot Launches Bold New Version of Retro Scooter Django Café Racer

In the world of retro scooters, the Peugeot Django has long been considered one of the most representative models. With its highly recognizable shape and affordable price, the Django has gained popularity among scooter enthusiasts. However, with the emergence of other domestic models like the Victoria Sxxxx series offering larger displacements and equally good appearance, Peugeot designers knew they had to keep the Django fresh and appealing.

To do just that, Peugeot recently launched a new version of the Django called the Café Racer. This bold new version incorporates the seemingly unrelated Café Racer style, resulting in the most explosive visual effect seen on the Django so far. Integrating the Café Racer style into a retro scooter design is not only a bold attempt, but also a collision of two cultures.

The Django Café Racer features a full visual effect and uses more matting parts to replace the previous chrome-plated parts. This gives the scooter a more modern and sporty look. Additionally, iconic elements from racing such as racing humps, handlebar mirrors, and number plates have been incorporated into the design, injecting new vitality into the Django’s unchanged shape.

One of the standout features of the Django Café Racer is its smooth hump shape integrated with the body. Although it may weaken the passenger experience, it is not the first time Django has introduced this pseudo-single-seater model. The first sports model of Django also featured this single-seater design.

Other design changes include redesigned front mud tiles, a new headlight group with improved LED light sources and the “Django” logo, and a unique front number plate paying tribute to the 1988 World Off-Road Championship champion Vatanen. The taillight part continues the design style of the first generation, while the straight waterfall grille and linear LED daytime running lights add a touch of luxury.

The Bordeaux red seat cushion, integrated with the body lines and handlebars, represents a nod to the Café Racer style’s emphasis on reflecting the rider’s personality. The all-black multi-spoke wheels give the Django Café Racer a retro and sporty look, and high-grip road tires ensure a smooth ride.

Peugeot enthusiasts may notice the absence of the lion head engraved logo on the rear wheel group’s central decorative cover. This change adds to the overall modern and sleek appearance of the Django Café Racer.

Overall, the Peugeot Django Café Racer is a bold and exciting addition to the retro scooter market. Its incorporation of the Café Racer style breathes new life into the classic Django design, ensuring that it remains a top choice for scooter enthusiasts.

