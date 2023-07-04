You Can Enjoy Ice Cream on a Diet: Follow These Tips to Indulge without Ruining Your Figure

Even if you’re on a diet, you don’t have to give up the fresh and delicious taste of ice creams, there are many that you can eat without ruining your figure.

In this heat, enjoy a nice ice-cream, fresh and tasty, it is truly an indispensable pleasure. It is known that, especially at this time of year, many people go on a diet making impressive sacrifices.

Losing weight or keeping the line are very important things and can greatly affect our state of health. This is why it is important to adopt a healthy lifestyle and keep active with some physical activity. Few know this, but even just a walk can make a huge difference. Dieting certainly doesn’t mean giving up everything, indeed you don’t have to give up anything at all. The secret lies in choosing healthy alternatives. You can also eat sweets, as long as they are made from healthy materials and don’t have too many calories. An ice cream in the summer cannot be denied to anyone. You absolutely don’t have to give up this little whim, just keep in mind some simple (but valuable) tips. Let’s see together what it is.

You can eat ice cream in the summer, even if you’re on a diet (just follow these tips)

Not everyone knows this, but there are gods light and delicious ice creams that you can taste even if you are on your fingers. You can indulge in this fresh pampering without worrying about the consequences, in complete serenity. Calories can vary a lot based on the type of ice cream you want to eat. For example, just think that ice cream al chocolate, with caramel or walnuts, almonds and hazelnuts, they can be considerably more calories compared to ice creams with different flavors. But it is not only the calories that you need to look at, but also the sugars and saturated fats. You may be wondering: “so, what ice creams can I eat?” I’ll explain it to you immediately!

So let’s get to the point. One of the lightest ice creams you can enjoy in the summer is the Strawberry flower which has approx 60 kcal. Then follows the Crisp con 180 kcal and the Mini Magnum con 182 kcal. Ice cream instead with biscuit like the Big puppy (230 kcal circa) are already more caloric. Croissant almost classic 250 kcal, Maxibon circa 300 kcal.

Almost all ice creams are made for almost the 30% sugars and also from saturated fats. So before purchasing, always check the label and read the nutritional facts. Also keep in mind, however, that ice creams they are not overweight, about 60 grams and is therefore a treat you can afford, just choose the least caloric and don’t exaggerate with the quantities.

I recommend, do not replace a full meal with ice cream, the latter must instead substitute snack. It is therefore good to enjoy it in the middle of the morning or between lunch and dinner, in the afternoon. A snack should be around 220/240 kcal (for men) and 160/180 kcal (for women).

So, as you can see, ice cream fits perfectly into this amount of calories and you can use it as a substitute for a snack even 2 or 3 times a week, it is always enough to control fats and sugars and not to exceed the quantities.

Usually, the ice creams with the least calories are those with fruit such as strawberry, lemon or berries. These flavors tend to be lower in calories and often contain less fat than the chocolate or nut-based variants. Also, you can consider the option of skimmed milk or low-fat ice cream, so that calories are reduced, without having to completely give up the pleasure of enjoying a nice ice cream.

Furthermore, you can also buy a tub of ice cream and then add fresh fruit, such as raspberries, blueberries or pineapple pieces, to make the dessert even tastier and more nutritious. Also consider the fact that ice creams based on yogurt or ice creams vegans they are usually lower in calories than classic milk ice creams and should also contain less saturated fat.

So just keep these in mind little tips to choose the best ice cream for your needs and take away this delicious and fresh treat, even several times a week. You won’t have to worry about your line and you’ll be able to indulge in a little cuddle without the nightmare of feeling guilty.

