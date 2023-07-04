Portovesme, black smoke at Mimit, Glencore wants to see the premier – Sardinia

No progress at the table, workers’ meeting on Friday

No progress during the meeting of the working group for Portovesme Srl which took place at Mimit in Rome. The next one will be convened after the meeting that Glencore has announced it wants to ask the highest levels of government, i.e. Minister Urso and Prime Minister Meloni: it is the only novelty of the meeting, a sort of photocopy of the previous one, with the disappointment of the parties – trade unions and the Region of Sardinia – for black smoke.

“We are aware that the company has not done what was planned from the beginning to try to solve the problem of production lines that are not currently running, such as those of San Gavino, in the face of a constant commitment by the other institutions at the table” , explained the regional councilor for Industry Anita Pili”. The company, added the councilor for the Environment Marco Porcu, must “clarify what its intentions are on production in Sardinia: whether or not it intends to carry on the project on lithium batteries and if this concerns only Sardinia or also the other production sites in Europe. This is essential to understand the real intentions on the island territory”.

The trade union organizations reiterated that they have no prejudices towards a reconversion project that is environmentally and socially sustainable and that looks towards the circular economy, in line with the country’s prospects for decarbonisation and industrial transformation. “It is necessary, however – they underlined – that the projects are not only hypotheses but concrete commitments undertaken by the company, commitments capable of maintaining employment levels unchanged. Just as it is necessary to arrive at future new productions with the plant running and the workers in operation and with adequate industrial solutions for the San Gavino plant”.

But Glencore remains deaf: the zinc line – this is its position – will be able to restart only in the presence of an energy price that represents a compromise between the pre-crisis price and the current one. From the government the same answer as always: at the moment there are no solutions or hypotheses of commercial paths to deal with the issue. The meeting of the Portovesme trade union coordination will take place on Friday 6 July to evaluate the initiatives to be put in place after yet another stalemate.

UNDERSECRETARY BERGAMOTTO DISAPPOINTED. “I am disappointed that Glencore is in default, having not yet produced its industrial conversion plan, which according to the roadmap should have been filed by last May. The government’s attention remains high, for this as for all other crises, and we expect Glencore to clarify its intentions soon.” This was stated in a note by the undersecretary responsible for industrial crises, Fausta Bergamotto, at the end of the last meeting at the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy of the working group for Portovesme.

