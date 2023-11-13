Djokovic starts with difficulty in ATP finals

Novak Djokovic started victorious in the $15 million tennis ATP finals in Turin. The top-seeded Serb defeated the Dane Holger Rune 7:6 (7/4) 6:7 ​​(1/7) 6:3. This also means that the 36-year-old will end a year as number one in the world for the eighth time. Local hero Jannik Sinner had already won 6:4 6:4 in the opening game of the green group against the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fully occupied Pala Alpitour.

With his victory shortly after midnight, after more than three hours of play, defending champion Djokovic took a first step towards his seventh title overall at the Masters of the eight best players of the year. Against Rune he demonstrated his usual tiebreak strength in a high-class game and retained the upper hand 7:4. In the second round, however, the 20-year-old, coached by Boris Becker, struck back and surprisingly retained the upper hand in the decision with a score of 7:1. Djokovic made very untypical, slight mistakes of his own.

Djokovic then found his way back to his usual strength and also had the better end for himself due to his seemingly better physical condition. Breaks to 2:0 and 4:2 were decisive. The Serb had previously broken two rackets out of frustration after the rebreak to make it 1-2 and received a warning. On Tuesday there will be a duel between the two opening winners and Sinner.

Strong start from Sinner

Vienna winner Sinner got off to a strong start. The local hero clearly won the opening match of the green group against the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas 6:4 6:4 and took the first step towards the semi-finals.

Sinner was the more dominant player from the start in the packed Pala Alpitour in Turin. The 22-year-old served well and didn’t miss a single break point in the entire game. Tsitsipas, who had started the game slightly injured, lost his serve once in both sets and had to admit defeat after 1:25 hours. Sinner converted his first match point with an ace and was then loudly celebrated by the Italian fans.

