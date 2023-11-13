Home » Djokovic starts with difficulty in ATP finals
Sports

Djokovic starts with difficulty in ATP finals

by admin
Djokovic starts with difficulty in ATP finals

Novak Djokovic started victorious in the $15 million tennis ATP finals in Turin. The top-seeded Serb defeated the Dane Holger Rune 7:6 (7/4) 6:7 ​​(1/7) 6:3. This also means that the 36-year-old will end a year as number one in the world for the eighth time. Local hero Jannik Sinner had already won 6:4 6:4 in the opening game of the green group against the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fully occupied Pala Alpitour.

With his victory shortly after midnight, after more than three hours of play, defending champion Djokovic took a first step towards his seventh title overall at the Masters of the eight best players of the year. Against Rune he demonstrated his usual tiebreak strength in a high-class game and retained the upper hand 7:4. In the second round, however, the 20-year-old, coached by Boris Becker, struck back and surprisingly retained the upper hand in the decision with a score of 7:1. Djokovic made very untypical, slight mistakes of his own.

Djokovic then found his way back to his usual strength and also had the better end for himself due to his seemingly better physical condition. Breaks to 2:0 and 4:2 were decisive. The Serb had previously broken two rackets out of frustration after the rebreak to make it 1-2 and received a warning. On Tuesday there will be a duel between the two opening winners and Sinner.

Strong start from Sinner

Vienna winner Sinner got off to a strong start. The local hero clearly won the opening match of the green group against the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas 6:4 6:4 and took the first step towards the semi-finals.

Strong start from Sinner at the ATP Finals

Sinner was the more dominant player from the start in the packed Pala Alpitour in Turin. The 22-year-old served well and didn’t miss a single break point in the entire game. Tsitsipas, who had started the game slightly injured, lost his serve once in both sets and had to admit defeat after 1:25 hours. Sinner converted his first match point with an ace and was then loudly celebrated by the Italian fans.

See also  Lakers win in playoff opener in Memphis

AP/Antonio Calanni

More see Current ATP tournaments

You may also like

Modena-Cosenza: ends draw but bad weather wins

STV distorts the careers of gymnasts

Impressive Bart Swings extends world title on the...

Hellas Verona-Juventus (2-2) – Scattered Considerations

Tall buildings rise from the ground, Zhang Dawei...

BVB professional Emre Can on fan protests: “At...

Pachuca vs America LIVE. SEE ONLINE game Liga...

Honey: the liquid gold that is only good...

Badminton Asian Championships: Chinese men’s team defeated South...

Gesa Krause wins title over 3000 meters at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy