In the refugee camp in Lebanon, shacks built of wood with electricity but no water – Corriere TV

Around 700 people live in the Abu Mazhd refugee camp in the Beqa Valley in Lebanon. They are Syrians who fled the civil war in their country, some for 10 years, some for 5 or 3 years.

The UN helps them with 20 dollars a month each for a maximum of 6 members per family: they make 120 dollars which however immediately disappears for electricity (60 dollars a month) and the rent of the land on which they built their house. shack. They cannot improve it, for example build a better roof to avoid water infiltration, because the Lebanese authorities would see the danger of stabilization and would come to demolish the “illegal” construction.

Their life must remain precarious to convince them to return to Syria where, however, there is still war and poverty affects 90% of the inhabitants. Thus Syrians remain poor in Lebanon and children grow up without the possibility of hoping for a future.

November 12, 2023 – Updated November 12, 2023, 8:53 pm

