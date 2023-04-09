83 season games (due to the trade between Phoenix and Brooklyn) and, above all, no games missed during his first five NBA seasons. To confirm a unique streak in the NBA panorama (we are at 393 career games out of 393 available, plus 35 in the Playoffs) Mikal Bridges committed a foul after 4 seconds of play in the last game, irrelevant for the purposes of the standings, of the regular season of the his Brooklyn Nets against the Philadelphia 76ers

Like Jacque Vaughn said, Mikal Bridges commits a foul after tip-off. He checks out to a round of applause from his Nets teammates. pic.twitter.com/Jonv7mtkfK — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) April 9, 2023