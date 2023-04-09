Home Sports Do it after 4 seconds: Mikal Bridges confirms his streak
Sports

Do it after 4 seconds: Mikal Bridges confirms his streak

Do it after 4 seconds: Mikal Bridges confirms his streak

83 season games (due to the trade between Phoenix and Brooklyn) and, above all, no games missed during his first five NBA seasons. To confirm a unique streak in the NBA panorama (we are at 393 career games out of 393 available, plus 35 in the Playoffs) Mikal Bridges committed a foul after 4 seconds of play in the last game, irrelevant for the purposes of the standings, of the regular season of the his Brooklyn Nets against the Philadelphia 76ers

