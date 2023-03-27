Original title: Do what you say! Beverly crazily mocked the Lakers for doing “too short” and pinching their noses

On March 27, Beijing time, the Bulls defeated the Lakers 118-108 in the NBA regular season and won three consecutive victories.

In this game, Patrick Beverley, an old Lakers player who played for the Bulls, scored 10 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists to help the team win.

At the end of the game, after hitting the winning goal, Beverley successively pinched his nose and “too short” to mock the Lakers for playing too badly.

After joining the Bulls, Beverley threatened to personally send the Lakers out of the playoffs. After this campaign, the Lakers once again dropped to ninth in the Western Conference and fell out of the playoffs.

The Lakers will challenge the Bulls again on the road on March 29.

