Home Sports Do what you say! Beverley crazily mocked the Lakers for doing “too short” and pinching their noses – yqqlm
Sports

Do what you say! Beverley crazily mocked the Lakers for doing “too short” and pinching their noses – yqqlm

by admin
Do what you say! Beverley crazily mocked the Lakers for doing “too short” and pinching their noses – yqqlm

Original title: Do what you say! Beverly crazily mocked the Lakers for doing “too short” and pinching their noses

On March 27, Beijing time, the Bulls defeated the Lakers 118-108 in the NBA regular season and won three consecutive victories.

In this game, Patrick Beverley, an old Lakers player who played for the Bulls, scored 10 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists to help the team win.

At the end of the game, after hitting the winning goal, Beverley successively pinched his nose and “too short” to mock the Lakers for playing too badly.

After joining the Bulls, Beverley threatened to personally send the Lakers out of the playoffs. After this campaign, the Lakers once again dropped to ninth in the Western Conference and fell out of the playoffs.

The Lakers will challenge the Bulls again on the road on March 29.

(Editor: Pei Ge)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

See also  Two consecutive six-player rotations have raised questions about Jilin’s physical crisis at a critical moment – ​​yqqlm

You may also like

Conte leaves Tottenham, ‘consensual agreement’ – Football

The national football team lost 1:2 to the...

Dukla Praha – Alingsaas 24:27, Handball players Dukla...

Miami Open: Carlos Alcaraz beats Dusan Lajovic to...

European Championship qualification: Danso is developing into a...

Antonio Conte leaves Tottenham: consensual resolution – breaking...

Miami claims last Final Four spot with thrilling...

Sensation! Gunner Pastrňák scored his fiftieth goal in...

Elon Musk reveals that Twitter is already worth...

Alpine skiing: Moser-Proell celebrates the 70s “cozily”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy