does it close by May? The possible risks for clubs and players

Here we are. Pending the “encore” of the preliminary hearing of the Prisma investigation, postponed to May 10, the Juventus the judicial branch of the so-called is also becoming more and more alive “salary maneuver”the one relating to the famous club-footballer agreements on monthly payments deferred in the Covid era and not deposited in the League and FIGC. As he explains The Sports Gazetteafter the closure of the investigations, the potential accused will have about ten days to present their defense briefs and then they will proceed with the archiving or referral.

Players who have subscribed to cards that are not regularly registered – explains the rosea – they would risk at least one month of disqualification only if direct responsibility for the signature itself is demonstrated. For the club, one is assumed big fine“from one to three times the amount illegally agreed or paid”, even if article 31 of the sports justice code which regulates violations in management and economic matters says “to which the penalty of one or more points in the standings”.

As regards the timingthe Football Federation aims to finish the two levels of judgment (first and second) around mid-May. The watershed, not regulated but in fact, to understand if the possible sentence will have repercussions on the current championship or on the next one is June 30, and the real unknown factor is the Guarantee College of the Coni: Juventus, in fact, would have 30 days from the sentence to resort to it and this could cause everything to be postponed to 2023-24.

