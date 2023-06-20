Home » Dole Italia is the technical partner of Swimtheisland Sirmione – Sport Marketing News
In the first weekend of summer – the June 24th and 25th – is on the program2023 edition of SWIMTHEISLAND Sirmione: a unique experience which, like every year, returns to animate the heart of the medieval village on the Lake Gardaknown for its natural views and architectural harmony.

Dole Italy, leader in the production and distribution of fresh fruit, is also present this year at the sporting event dedicated to open water swimming as technical partnerto support and refresh all athletes with the its fresh fruitdistributed in the refreshment points.

As recommended by the World Health Organization, follow a varied and balanced diet, rich in fresh fruit and vegetables, it is essential to ensure an adequate supply of energy and nutrients, preventing nutritional deficiencies and excesses.

“We are really excited to participate in the circuit SWIMTHEISLAND: at the end of May we were at Saint Theodorenow in the wonderful city of Sirmione and soon we will be at Gulf of the Island to support all the athletes in the competition and experience the emotions of a unique discipline of its kind, where physical fatigue and mental stress are inextricably linked. We remind you that sporting activity and eating fresh fruit are the basis of a fun and joyful lifestyle, as they generate psychophysical well-being” comment Cristina Bambini, Dole Italy Marketing Manager.

Numerous competitions are scheduled in Sirmione, which is preparing to welcome not only the athletes ready to test themselves in the waters of Lake Garda but also enthusiasts, companions and tourists, to follow a great event which conjugates competitive performance e scenic beauties.

