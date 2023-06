The anti-aircraft system donated by France and Italy has been deployed to defend the Ukrainian skies. “I am happy to be able to announce to you with my colleague Giorgia Meloni that Samp-T is now deployed and operational in Ukraine, where it protects key installations and lives,” said President Macron on the eve of the premier’s visit. It is a weapon that comes at a particularly delicate moment for the Zelensky government.

