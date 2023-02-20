The half marathon was held on Sunday 19 February 2023 21km La Ceiba which, disputed in the city of the same name overlooking the Gulf of Honduras, in Central America, has the objective of supporting the economic development of the city of La Ceiba and some NGOs operating in the area – CRILA and PRO CANCER LA CEIBA FOUNDATION – to which the proceeds of the initiative are entirely donated.

Dole Italyactive in the production and distribution of premium quality fresh fruit, has once again confirmed this year its support for the tender, which takes place precisely in the places of origin of the exotic fruit.

The story of 21km La Ceiba is made of love, support and commitment: the race, born in 2019 as an internal activity of the Standard Fruit De Honduras company, with the aim of promoting a healthy lifestyle among employees, has transformed in 2020 in a competition for charity, open to all. Now in its fifth edition, the half marathon made it possible to raise $19,800 between 2020 and 2021 for local non-profit organizations, thanks to the participation of over 1,700 people. The participants, depending on their level of athletic preparation, competed in one of the three foreseen distances: 5Km, 10Km and 21Km.

Dole Italia has joined the initiative by involving enthusiasts and various amateur running companies located throughout Italy, through word of mouth that has produced a truly unexpected response: around 200 enthusiasts who on Sunday morning carried out a training session along the Naviglio in Milan Large and over 700 who voluntarily joined from various cities, including Lecce, Ancona, Cosenza, Messina, Ferrara, Ravenna, Viterbo, Brescia and Vicenza.

A parallel training attended by families, young people and children, all united by the desire to experience a day of leisure and well-being, knowing at the same time that they are doing good to those most in need through their voluntary donations.

“The 21km La Ceiba is not just a half marathon but one more occasion to remember those who are less fortunate, demonstrating the importance of mutual support, sharing and team spirit” comment Cristina ChildrenDole Italy Marketing Manager.

“This special initiative that has attracted so many participants from all over Italy ready to give their contribution in support of local organizations in Honduras has really amazed us. For this we would like to thank everyone, starting from the Soc. Canottieri Milano which made its external area available to us, Aqua Vera SpA which quenched those who found themselves in Milan, our partner Interfrutta SpA which organized a walk in Lecce on Saturday, Pallacanestro Brescia who supported the initiative with the exceptional ambassador David Moss captain of the team, DDS Triathlon Team who dedicated one of their training sessions to 21K La Ceiba in Venturina, Fatto 31 and then all the Alzaia sports clubs Naviglio Runners Mi, Infinity Cycling ASD, Athletics Mercurio Ravenna, Verde Pisello Group MI, Cosenza AK42, Athletics Vicentina, Podistica Venturina, ASD Torre Bianca Messina, Viterbo Runners, ASD Athletics Montefiascone, ASD Zombi Runners Viterbo, CUS Ferrara Rugby and CUS Ferrara” conclude Just Curti, Managing Director Dole Italia.