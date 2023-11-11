Dominican Baseball Legends Day: An Unforgettable Event in Caribbean Baseball

The fourth edition of the Dominican Baseball Legends Day is set to take place on December 3 at the Cibao Stadium in Santiago de los Caballeros. Organized by the National Federation of Professional Baseball Players of the Dominican Republic (FENAPEPRO), this event brings together great players and highlights the essence of Caribbean baseball.

The event has seen a change in leadership, with Carlos Gomez stepping in to lead the Dominican team in place of Tony Pena, who is currently leading the Cibaeñas Eagles. Gomez, a former MLB player with 13 seasons under his belt, will bring his experience to the forefront as he leads the Dominican team in this prestigious event.

On the other side, Puerto Rican Yadier Molina will lead the team from Puerto Rico. Known as “Yadi,” Molina has experience as a manager in Venezuela and has previously led his team in the World Classic.

Both Gomez and Molina are set to lead their respective teams in what promises to be a memorable event on December 3. The change in leadership brings a new dynamic to the event, and fans can expect an exciting display of talent and passion for the game.

