Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Hospitalized in Mexico City After Ischemic Vascular Accident

The co-founder of Apple, Steve Wozniak, has been hospitalized in Mexico City after suffering an ischemic vascular accident in the brain. The 73-year-old was in the city to participate in a conference at the World Business Forum when he began to feel unwell and was rushed to the hospital for an emergency MRI.

An ischemic stroke occurs when blood clots or other particles block the blood vessels that supply the brain. Wozniak’s wife, who was with him at the time, recommended they seek medical help when he started showing alarming symptoms.

Medical sources have reported that Wozniak’s health is currently stable. His team has flown to Mexico on a private jet to check on his health and arrange for his return to the United States for further medical treatment.

Wozniak is a key figure in the development of modern technology and the use of computers today. He claims to be the creator of the first personal computer in history and, together with Steve Jobs, founded Apple in 1976, which would go on to become the largest technology company in the world. His contributions to the technology industry have been significant, and his health is of concern to many in the tech community.

