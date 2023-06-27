Donald Trump, the audio that frames the tycoon appears: secret documents on Iran

Donald Trump, check the secret audio that frames the tycoon. In July 2021 the former US president, Donald Trump, was discussing with some people the classified documents of the Pentagon, top secret news concerning Iran. The 2-minute audio was published by CNN and the New York Times and documents a conversation between the tycoon and some people, including a woman on his staff, which the tycoon has always denied. The recording is evidence of Trump’s unorthodox handling of Pentagon files. “These are the documents,” he says over the audio as he discusses the Pentagon’s attack plans. And he adds that “they are highly confidential”, confirming that he was aware of the delicacy of the documents that he had taken away from the White House at the end of his mandate. Hillary (Clinton, ndr) – says the woman on staff – would have printed everything». “No – replies Trump, unleashing laughter – he would have sent them to Anthony Weiner”, that is, a former Democratic member of Congress. A few days ago, in an interview with Fox News, the former president had denied that the files he had taken away from the White House included any linked to Iran and had denied having spoken of sensitive documents during the meeting in his resort in Bedminster, New Jersey. «I didn’t have any important documents – he said – there was nothing confidential. They were just clippings from newspapers, magazines and articles.’

Read also: Trump arrested, the outburst before entering court: witch hunt

Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 federal charges he was charged with bringing documents to his resort in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, which he was supposed to hand over to the State Archives after leaving the White House. The audio dates back to the summer of 2 years ago, when Trump, now a former president, met his staff at the resort. According to his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, on that occasion Trump had shown some people, including a writer and an editor, who were not authorized to see the Pentagon files, a whole series of top secret documents. The dialogue contained in the recording refers to the clash that Trump had with the then joint chief of staff Mark Milley, opposed to the hypothesis of attacking Iran and frightened by the idea that the tycoon wanted to trigger a large-scale conflict . Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung called the recording “evidence once again that President Trump has done nothing wrong.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

