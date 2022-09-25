The draw, according to Domenico Di Carlo, would have been the fairest result. Opinions aside, the fact remained: Pordenone’s goal to snatch a point broke in the 92nd minute, when Antonio Donnarumma’s arm stopped Pinato’s face-to-face attempt.

The brother of “Gigio”, goalkeeper of the national team and PSG, with his prowess allowed Padova to lock the advantage and give his team the top of the league table of group A of Lega Pro, sanctioning the first defeat of the season of neroverdi – still missing the first victory in Lignano – and undermining them from the throne (where now there is also FeralpiSalò, who will play with Padua on Monday 3 October).

In this way, a crackling game ended, in which emotions and even a good game abounded: certainly a great spot for Serie C, for the happiness of the president Francesco Ghirelli, yesterday present in the stands at the Teghil. Almost two thousand spectators – record since Pordenone played here – witnessed a spectacular first half, in which Padova played intense football, proving on the pitch that they are worth their rankings.

The 3-4-2-1 of Bruno Caneo, former deputy of Gian Piero Gasperini at Genoa and Inter, enveloped the green lizards: the outside players, Jelenic and Vasic, gave amplitude, the midriffs of the neroverdi did not come out strong and this allowed to the Venetians to push and find numerical superiority.

The Pordenone, despite suffering the game and the opponent’s possession, did not risk much in defense. He suffered when he managed to start again: on the counterattack the biancoscudati hit a post (with Russini) and led Negro to remedy the second “yellow” and to leave his team in ten (yellow card for a foul on Liguori).

The former Triestina has no faults: he did not support the preparation, he is late in condition and was forced to play given the unavailability of Ajeti – former, called up for the Albanian national team – and the half unavailability of Bassoli (the vice- captain had 30 ‘on his legs).

At the beginning of the second half Pordenone, even in ten, seemed to have found the countermeasures, even if facilitated by a Padua that seemed to be in decline: he restored numerical parity in the middle of the field, passing to 4-4-1, practically mirroring himself to the Venetians who came out from the locker room with a new outfit, the 4-2-3-1. He seemed to be getting back on top, but in the 10th minute Vasic’s goal came from a corner kick, good at putting the goal in half overhead.

The goal suffered once again ignited Di Carlo’s boys, who with temperament went in search of the same even strong of the entry of two forwards, Dubickas and Piscopo. First Burrai warmed up Donnarumma on a free-kick, the Lithuanian striker then devoured the 1-1 goal by himself, and finally Pinato’s very occasion arrived.

Gigio’s brother worked the miracle, then going to load the magnificent 700 Paduan fans who arrived at Teghil. The battle was won by Padova, Pordenone lost the first big match. But the championship is only in its early stages: the road is long.