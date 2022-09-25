The whole world looks today at Italy and the outcome of political consultations. With apprehension, in some cases, and in any case with the curiosity that is due to a country that is important for the – already fragile – balance of Europe. Just take a look at what the major newspapers write in their online editions. And it is perhaps no coincidence that the term most used to speak of the advance of the Brothers of Italy and Giorgia Meloni, accredited by the polls of a vast consensus, is “far right”.





“The Italians are deciding whether to choose their most right-wing government since World War II, in an election closely followed across Europe. Giorgia Meloni leads the far-right Fratelli d’Italia party and aims to become the first female prime minister of the Country allied with two other right-wing parties “writes the British Bbc.

“The EU expects the prospect of a far-right government in Rome. To try to understand what could trigger a possible victory in Europe by Giorgia Meloni and her coalition” adds the Spaniard The country.

“Meloni is part of a right-wing alliance with the leader of the anti-migrant League Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi, the three-time premier who leads the Forza Italia party he created three decades ago. The complex Italian electoral law rewards electoral coalitions , which means that the Democrats are at a disadvantage as they have failed to secure an equally broad alliance with left-wing populists and centrists, “explains theAssociated Press.





“The ultra-conservative Giorgia Meloni dominated a whirlwind election campaign ending in Italy The Democratic Party failed to mobilize the left for Sunday’s legislative elections and faces competition from the anti-system 5 Star Movement, which is recovering after years of decline “, is the comment of the French The world.

“The Italian left clings to optimism as elections threaten a painful showdown. The countdown has already begun, with Giorgia Meloni and the radical right favored for victory for the first time since the war,” he writes The Observer.

“Millions of Italians vote in an election that is expected to return the country’s most right-wing government from World War II and crown its female prime minister – writes the Reuters – Italy’s first autumn national elections in more than a century were triggered by internal party struggles that brought down Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s broad national unity government in July. A right-wing alliance led by Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy appears close to a clear victory according to the latest polls a couple of weeks ago “.