Don’t doubt Ancelotti’s 0-4 defeat and Real Madrid’s contract extension for another year! _ head coach _ season _ leaves

Original title: Don’t doubt that Ancelotti and Real Madrid will renew their contract for another year after the 0-4 defeat!

Coach Ancelotti will take over Real Madrid’s dogma next year.

Coach Ancelotti has a close relationship with Real Madrid. He led the team for about two years from 2013 to 2015 before returning to Real last season through Bayern Munich, Napoli and Everton.

A lot has been achieved at Real Madrid. Last season, he won the Spanish La Liga title and won trophies with Copa del Rey and Super Copa de España. In the 2013-14 season, he led the team to win the Champions League (UCL) championship, and he led Real Madrid again last season.

But it is reported that he will leave Real Madrid at the end of this season. Although there is still one year left on the contract, several head coaches, including Julian Nagelsmann, have become Real Madrid’s candidates. Coach Ancelotti is also associated with the Brazilian national team and Chelsea and many other teams, therefore, he may leave the team.

But head coach Carlo Ancelotti denied that. He has publicly stated his position that he will follow the team’s decision, saying, “Unless the team is ousted, I will not leave my feet.” Real Madrid also stated that they will continue to walk with coach Ancelotti. Speaking ahead of their last UCL semi-final first-leg clash with Manchester City, manager Florentino Perez responded: “Me and coach Ancelotti are very happy.

But the UCL semi-finals game 2 with Manchester City. Real Madrid suffered a humiliating 0-4 defeat. Therefore, the future of coach Ancelotti has once again become a hot topic.

Of course, his position has not changed. According to the British media “Sport”, he said: “No one doubts. The chairman spoke publicly about this 15 days ago. No one can doubt. When asked if he could tell me what he talked to the president, he was conservative. Confidential, saying: “I will not speak of a private conversation with the president. “

Coach Ancelotti will not leave Real Madrid at all. If Real Madrid is like him, then until next year when the contract expires, Real Madrid will continue to travel together.Return to Sohu to see more

