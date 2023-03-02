6
Doron Lamb of Happy Casa Brindisi dreams big and aims for fourth place in the standings.
“My goal is certainly to climb the fourth position ranking which would guarantee us the advantage of the field in view of the playoffs” Lamb told Il Nuovo Quotidiano di Puglia. “Brindisi is a great group, who have welcomed me great since my first day when I arrived here.”
