Home Sports Doron Lamb: Target fourth place
Sports

Doron Lamb: Target fourth place

by admin
Doron Lamb: Target fourth place

Doron Lamb of Happy Casa Brindisi dreams big and aims for fourth place in the standings.

“My goal is certainly to climb the fourth position ranking which would guarantee us the advantage of the field in view of the playoffs” Lamb told Il Nuovo Quotidiano di Puglia. “Brindisi is a great group, who have welcomed me great since my first day when I arrived here.”

See also  Strengthening physical fitness and focusing on actual combat - the national wrestling team is actively preparing for the World Championships_Sports_News Channel_Yunnan Net

You may also like

Serie A, new headquarters of the League in...

Running and smoking: 7 things to know

Sony will have to provide the secret data...

Mourinho-Serra, what they said and what will happen...

Naples, Osimhen: ‘Scudetto and Champions, we want to...

Quartet Mourinho-fourth official, FIGC prosecutor opens investigation –...

Leclerc tells Vasseur: “It brings out the best...

how is the boxer after the operation on...

NBA, after a month of absence, Steph Curry...

Skip debated sports with Lil Wayne during his...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy