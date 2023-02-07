A real bomb of transfer market the one that comes from Spain, where some rumors and indiscretions then also reported by The National would like two jewels from the rose of the Juventus on the starting foot this summer: let’s talk about Dusan Vlahovic e Frederick Church.

⚪⚫ Real Madrid aims for the two aces of Juventus

To want them is none other than the Real Madrid. Again according to rumors, the decisive thrust will come after the decision of Charles Ancelottiat the moment undecided whether to insert a striker like Vlahovicin view of a possible farewell of Benzema, or an external like Churchcurrently in the hierarchies above a Raphael Leoanother market target of Blancos.

⚫🔵 Inter have chosen N ‘ Dicka from Eintracht Frankfurt

Milan Skriniar al PSG it’s a well-known affair. The transfer will only materialize after 30 June, the day on which the Slovak’s contract with the Nerazzurri expires. With the winter market closed and with Skriniar staying 6 months longer, Inter’s management can begin to move so as not to be caught unprepared.

At the top of the list of eligible substitutes is Evan N’DickaFrench central defender born in 1999 under theConcord Francoforte. Just like Skriniar, he sees his contract expire at the end of the current season, which is why Marotta and Ausilio would have already set in motion wanting to burn the competition on time.

🔵 Manchester United have 120 million ready for Osimhen

If the situation concerning Khvicha Kvaratskhelia appears quite clear, quite different is that of Victor Osimhen al Napoli. Whoever wants to try to grab the Nigerian striker will have to start from an auction base of around 120 million euros. And there is already some interest.

The confirmation comes from across the Channel, because according to what is reported by Daily Mail il Manchester United would be ready to launch the final assault on the player. Already in January i Red Devils they had expressed a strong interest in the blue number nine, but the decisive moment could be next transfer market.

Il Manchester United is desperately looking for a striker for the present and for the future and the offer to put forward would be £107 millionequivalent to just about 120 million euros. We’ll see if the offer will materialize and above all if it will be enough to convince the Napoli o meno.